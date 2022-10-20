Ukrainian students praise Evesham community for support
Ukrainian teenagers have praised a community in Worcestershire for welcoming them to the UK.
The De Montford School, in Evesham, has set up a breakfast club for 25 pupils who fled their war-torn country, to help them settle more quickly.
The youngsters relocated to the region with their parents about seven months ago, and now live with sponsor families.
Dima, 16, said people in the area and beyond had been very supportive.
The budding pianist added: "You can find a lot of lovely people who want to help you, who will try to make everything better for you."
He has chosen to study an A-Level in music here in the UK.
Reflecting on the differences between the country and Ukraine, he said many of the roads around Evesham were smaller, but described the pubs as "much cosier".
Victoria, 14, from Kiev, told BBC Radio Hereford and Worcester she had enjoyed brushing up her English language skills at the school.
She said: "It's nice to have other Ukrainian students here - I can support them and they can support me."
