First female soldier from Hereford passes gruelling Army course
- Published
A woman from Hereford has become the first female soldier to pass one of the military's most gruelling courses.
Pte Addy Carter passed the Army's Parachute Regiment's P Company course this week.
The three-and-a-half week course, at Catterick in North Yorkshire, comprises a series of tests including loaded marches and log and stretcher races.
"I hope that I've shown to other female soldiers that it's achievable," Pte Carter said.
Her success follows that of Capt Rosie Wild, who in 2020 was the first female officer to pass the course.
It was Pte Carter's second attempt at the course after previously having to withdraw due to a foot injury.
"It sounded really tough, but I just wanted to give it a go and prove to myself that I could do it," she said.
"Physically I found it very challenging, but it's about showing that you can deliver when things get hard - I just kept telling myself that every step was a step closer to the end.
"As a woman, I wasn't treated any differently by the instructors, nor did I expect or want to be."
Maj Chris Braithwaite, Officer Commanding Pegasus Company, said the course was "designed to test an individual's physical fitness, determination and mental robustness under stress".
He said he hoped the success of Pte Carter, who was recognised with a maroon beret, encouraged others to attempt the course.
Parachute regiment tests include:
- Marching 10 miles (16km) while carrying a 16kg backpack, in under one hour and 50 minutes
- Carrying a 79kg stretcher for more than four miles (8km) as part of a team of 16 soldiers
- Completing an aerial assault course designed to test a candidate's ability to overcome fear
- "Milling" - a boxing contest in which soldiers have points deducted for dodging or blocking punches
For the next stage of her training, Pte Carter will be sent for the Basic Parachute Course at RAF Brize Norton.
The 21-year-old is a combat medical technician, providing medical support to a specially-trained Army unit, 16 Air Assault Brigade Combat Team, which is equipped to deploy by parachute and helicopter.
She is set to gain her "wings" as a military parachutist when she finishes her training.
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk