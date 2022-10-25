Ukrainian friends reunited by chance in Hereford
Two childhood friends from Ukraine who lost contact have bumped into each other more than two decades later in Hereford after fleeing the war.
Nadia and Olga grew up in Zhytomyr in the north-west of the country, but lost touch with each other in 1999 when Nadia got married and moved away.
Their chance meeting happened at the site of a Ukraine project run by Herefordshire Council in Hereford.
Nadia said it was a "big surprise" when she had a tap on the shoulder.
She said: "I came here to find some clothes... and I could hear a Ukrainian's voice and I just didn't believe.
"We didn't expect to see each other.
"I recognise... her. We [have changed]... a little, but not too much."
Nadia added she could not explain her feelings, following the meeting 2,000 miles from home.
"We had a nice chat and after volunteers came to us and asked... us what [happened]."
Olga, also speaking to the BBC, with Nadia acting as an interpreter, said it was "wonderful to meet each other".
She added: "It is so nice that we had a place where we look for protection and help and we find it here and friends as well.
"I would recognise Nadia's smile."
Ukraine project officer Dean Granger, who was there on the day of the meeting, said: "We heard sort of like a commotion, if you like, and a scream of happiness.
"So to see the absolute joy and the happiness and the tears was a very pleasant moment.
"We're very proud that we've been instrumental in accidentally creating a happy event."
