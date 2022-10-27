Hereford community project sees user spike as bills rise
A community centre in a deprived area that organises school uniform swaps and helps residents get jobs has reported a spike in users.
Kindle Centre in South Wye, Hereford, says it has already helped about 18,000 people since April.
About 25,000 were supported in the 12-month period from April 2021 to March this year.
The community interest company with charitable status also runs lunch and children's clubs.
It has been helping more than 270 people try to get back into work. Of those, 138 have secured employment or training.
Women who use the centre and volunteer have told the BBC they are dealing with pressures from the cost-of-living crisis.
Cicily Smith said her food bill had gone up by £10 a week, adding: "Custard has gone from 26p to 40p the other day... I think that's a heck of a jump up."
Saying she was worried about winter, she continued: "I've got storage heaters. But I'm afraid two of them won't be going on this year.
"I'd have the one upstairs and the one in the hall and I'm going back to my open fire. It hurts me to get down to do the ashes. But I'm going back to my fire. It's warmer and cheaper."
June Winter said a widower "that lives near here... just goes round the places where there's food and hospitality and... [someone] to talk to".
She added: "So he comes here [and elsewhere]... to occupy his week, cos he can't be by himself at home. He can't cook and he's worried about the heating and he's no immediate family near here."
Ms Winter said when she goes shopping, she keeps a record of how much she has spent.
"I've never done that before... I look and think 'why has that gone up so much'?"
