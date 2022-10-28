Railway treat for young Stourport food bank fundraiser

Corey beside a trainSevern Valley Railway
Corey was shown inside two of the railways locomotives

An eight-year-old fundraiser from Worcestershire has been rewarded with a VIP visit to a heritage railway.

Corey has been supporting the Food Share Wyre Forest Project and recently completed a 10-mile (16km) walk for the charity, raising £920.

Severn Valley Railway (SVR) gave him a special reception, took him inside the cabs of two of their locomotives and let him visit a signal box.

His mother, Sara, said Corey wanted to work for the railway when he grows up.

He is "completely fascinated" with everything to do with railways, the family, from Stourport-on-Severn, added.

SVR, which runs both steam and diesel engines between Bridgnorth and Kidderminster, said it was inspired by Corey's dedication to charity work.

"We were really impressed when we heard what Corey has done to help his community," said railway volunteer Amy Baker.

"And we knew that he's completely fascinated with everything to do with railways. So, we thought this would be a really nice way of celebrating his achievement."

Severn Valley Railway
Corey was taken inside a signal box by some of the railway volunteers

Corey, who has ADHD and is autistic, received a Thomas and Friends International Friendship Day Award earlier this year, in recognition of his fundraising work.

"Corey's going to be talking about today for years to come," his mother added.

