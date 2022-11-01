Van driver dies in Leominster lorry crash
A van driver has died after colliding with a lorry in Leominster.
Emergency services were called to the scene in Legions Cross Road at 10:30 GMT on Tuesday.
The man was found in a critical condition and died at the scene, West Midlands Ambulance Service said. The driver of the lorry did not require treatment.
The A44 was closed at the Golden Cross junction and Pembridge following the collision.
