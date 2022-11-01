Lit fireworks put through letterboxes in Catshill, Worcestershire
Lit fireworks have been put through the letterboxes of six homes.
The fireworks exploded inside the houses causing fires and damage, as well as distress to the people inside, West Mercia Police said.
Homes in Aintree Close, Lingfield Walk and Green Lane in Catshill, Worcestershire, were affected between 02:00 and 05:00 GMT on Tuesday morning.
The force urged anyone with information, or dashcam, CCTV and video doorbell footage, to come forward.
Officers had attended the scene alongside the fire service and a thorough search was carried out.
Insp Carrie Solomon of West Mercia Police said: "These incidents are truly shocking and it's a miracle that nobody was injured.
"Behaviour like this is dangerous, totally unacceptable and will not be tolerated.
"I'd like to reassure the local community that we are working hard to identify the perpetrators and will have increased patrols in the area over the coming days, particularly overnight."
