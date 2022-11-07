Consultation over plans to relocate Redditch library
- Published
People living in Redditch are being asked to share their views on plans to move the town's library as part of a multimillion-pound project.
The current library would move into the town hall and be replaced by bars, shops and restaurants under borough council plans.
Deputy leader of Worcestershire County Council Marcus Hart said there would be a smooth transition between facilities.
The consultation runs until 24 February.
Mr Hart said the borough council had been successful in bidding for Levelling Up funding through the government to regenerate the town centre and it was important to get feedback from residents about the plans.
Asset sell-off
The council's cabinet rubber-stamped proposals for consultation last month.
It is not known when work would start or finish on the new library, which is estimated to cost about £10m, Mr Hart said.
To help fund the plans, the Community House Redditch community centre is expected to be sold by the borough council, along with land at Far Moor Road and in Webheath.
"If this does go ahead, the new library provision will remain open while the refurbishment proposals take place at the town hall so there isn't any loss in library provision for any meaningful length of time," he said.
"It'll be more of a one-stop shop at the new library.
"We've got the DWP [Department of Work and Pensions] in our existing library and that would move with the library, but also it will be a hub where residents could access other services, obviously borough council services and NHS services as well, so it's an aspiration it will be far more than just a library."
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk