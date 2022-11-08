Insects to get boost from Malvern schools wildlife scheme
- Published
A new scheme by schoolchildren in Worcestershire is set to create habitats that support insects.
The "Bee Together" project aims to not only boost wildlife but get pupils more engaged with the issue, Malvern Hills District Council says.
Up to five schools will get £2,500 in funding in the first year of the programme.
The cash will be used to build "bug hotels" and buy seed bombs to grow flowers, the authority adds.
The programme is being run in partnership with the conservation charity Buglife and the council says it builds on the group's B-Lines project.
That scheme was designed to assist struggling pollinators by creating wildflower-rich routes to link together existing wildlife areas.
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk