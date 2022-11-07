Leominster phone box defibrillator dedicated to ambulance man
- Published
An old telephone box in Herefordshire has been restored and fitted with life-saving equipment and dedicated to an ambulance worker who died on duty.
Former paramedic Jeremy Daw, known as Jack, came out of retirement to help in the Covid-19 pandemic.
He was working as an ambulance technician when he died in an accident last year.
The phone box on Bargates, Leominster, has been equipped with a defibrillator device.
His widow Dawn called it a "fitting tribute", given his line of work, adding it had made the family proud.
Mr Daw would also have been "very proud" of having the equipment dedicated to him, she said.
"He would be amazed at how many people had sent wishes and done things in his memory," she explained.
"It's just overwhelming."
Volunteers from Leominster in Bloom and the Rotary Club carried out the work on the 80-year-old phone box and were among those at the dedication on Friday.
"It's noticeable because it's on the main road so obviously people will see it and hopefully it will be used if needed," Mrs Daw said.
Martin Fulloway, a friend and paramedic colleague who was among those at the dedication, said: "He was calm, level-headed. He was a paramedic that you would always go to for help, and assistance and ideas. Just a great all-rounder."
He said the adapted phone box was also fitting because Mr Daw had been a keen historian who loved discussing landmarks.
"This would be just something he would have loved to drive past on a daily basis," he said.
Mr Fulloway added defibrillators were "vital" and he wanted to see them rolled out to be used by the public as much as possible.
"It's the defibrillator which saves people's lives not the ambulance crew," he said, adding: "People can feel reassured that it's in this location..."
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk