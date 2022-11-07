Kidderminster: Police appeal after man injured in stabbing
Police have launched an appeal after a man was stabbed at the entrance to a park in Kidderminster.
West Mercia Police said the 27-year-old man was attacked at Springfield Park in Springfield Lane.
He was taken to hospital, where he was treated for serious but non life-threatening injuries.
On Monday, the force appealed for witnesses and relevant dashcam footage, following the stabbing in the early hours of 29 October.
Officers arrested and bailed a suspect, but the force has not elaborated on the nature of the arrest or revealed the suspect's gender.
