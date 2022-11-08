Herefordshire crash victim will always be our angel - family
The family of a 19-year-old fatally injured in a crash have paid tribute to a "darling daughter" and "angel".
Molly Stone suffered serious injuries when a car hit a building on the A438 between Ledbury and Trumpet, Herefordshire, at 01:55 GMT on Monday.
She died in hospital in the early hours of the following day, West Mercia Police said.
Two men, aged 18 and 19, were arrested on suspicion of causing serious injury by dangerous driving.
In a statement issued through police, her family said: "Our darling daughter, sister, aunty and granddaughter- you'll always be our angel, forever 19.
"Loving you changed our lives, and losing you did the same."
An investigation into the crash is under way and the force has appealed for witnesses.
