Boys acted together to murder Ian Kirwan by Asda in Redditch - trial hears
- Published
Five boys acted together in murdering a man outside an Asda store after he challenged them about messing about in the toilets, a jury has heard.
Ian Kirwan was stabbed in the heart and died near the supermarket in Redditch, Worcestershire, on 8 March.
The boys, all aged between 13 and 15 at the time of the killing, deny murder at Birmingham Crown Court.
The prosecution allege that although he was stabbed by a 14-year-old boy, the group were jointly responsible.
None of them can legally be identified because of their age.
Prosecutor Benjamin Aina KC told jurors they were "intentionally assisting and encouraging [the boy who stabbed Mr Kirwan] and that they intended that Mr Kirwan should be caused at least really serious harm with the knife that was used".
"Therefore, the prosecution say, in law all five boys are jointly responsible for Mr Kirwan's death," he added.
'Scuffle broke out'
Opening the case, Mr Aina said the software engineer at Jaguar Land Rover had gone to the town at about 19:15 GMT to buy a light switch from B&Q.
He used the toilets in the Asda store where he encountered the boys who were "messing about".
"He left the Asda store and some of the boys were outside and he challenged them. 'Why were you messing about in the toilets' - words to that effect," Mr Aina said.
"A scuffle broke out and, during that scuffle, Ian Kirwan was stabbed once to his heart with a knife and he died before getting to hospital. He was only 53 years old.
"There is no dispute in this case that the person who stabbed Ian Kirwan was [the 14-year-old]."
The youth who carried out the fatal stabbing is claiming diminished responsibility, Mr Aina told the court. The boy claims he was suffering from mental disorders and his rational judgement was "substantially impaired and therefore he is not guilty of murder" the barrister said.
The prosecution accept he suffered from mental health disorders, but instead allege "what was operating on [the youth's] mind at the time of the killing was a behaviour disorder" which is not the same, the court heard.
The group of boys had travelled on the train to Redditch from Birmingham with a larger group of 11 on the day of the killing.
Witnesses saw them climbing seats and throwing rubbish, while one of the boys was seen carrying a knife, Mr Aina said.
CCTV footage showed they also had their faces covered on the journey because they wanted to "cover their identities" when they got into Worcestershire, he added.
Another defendant, 15, who gave a knife to the boy who stabbed Mr Kirwan, has pleaded guilty to possession of a knife but maintained that he is not responsible for the death, jurors heard.
All of the accused also deny an alternative charge of manslaughter and violent disorder.
The 14-year-old who stabbed Mr Kirwan denies unlawful possession of a knife.
The trial is expected to last for six weeks.
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk