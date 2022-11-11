Ukrainian refugees in Worcester to get help to start businesses
- Published
Ukrainians who have made a home in Worcester are to get help to set up their own businesses.
The city council has announced a series of workshops designed to offer guidance to refugees who have fled following the Russian invasion.
Sessions will cover the basics of financial management, marketing and the legal requirements for running a company.
They will take place at Worcester's Hive library from 16-30 November.
"We'd like to thank all the local businesses who are giving their time free of charge to help us to do this," said councillor Lucy Hodgson, chair of Worcester City Council's Place and Economic Development Committee.
