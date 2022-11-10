Ian Kirwan: Murder trial shown CCTV footage before man's death
- Published
A murder trial has been shown CCTV footage of the build-up to a man's death near an Asda supermarket.
Ian Kirwan died after being stabbed in the heart near the store in Redditch, Worcestershire, on 8 March.
Five teenagers, all aged between 13 and 15 at the time of the killing, have denied murder at Birmingham Crown Court.
The prosecution say although Mr Kirwan was stabbed by a 14-year-old boy, the group were jointly responsible.
None of them can legally be identified because of their age.
The 53-year-old victim, who was shopping for a light switch, was knifed in the chest after he challenged the boys for messing about in the supermarket's customer toilets, a jury has heard.
One of the defendants, the 14-year-old boy, has admitted the stabbing but is claiming diminished responsibility.
Describing the footage, prosecutor Benjamin Aina told the court: "Mr Kirwan comes into view and raises his right leg and connects his leg with another person's leg.
"Two of the group appear to kick out at Mr Kirwan. [A 15-year-old boy] is seen to have his hand around the waist of his trousers.
"The reason why this may be important is that you know [the same boy] has got a knife and you know that the knife made its way into [the 14-year-old's] hand."
The prosecution claims the footage then caught Mr Kirwan being surrounded by four of the defendants and being stabbed at 19:19 GMT.
The 14-year-old who admits the stabbing is alleged to have made a quick motion with his left arm towards the victim, during which he is seen to kick out.
Mr Kirwan and the 14-year-old then go out of the view, the court heard, at what appears to be the moment the knife was used.
All of the accused also deny an alternative charge of manslaughter and violent disorder.
The 14-year-old who stabbed Mr Kirwan denies unlawful possession of a knife.
The trial continues.
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk