New bandstand installed in Kidderminster park
A bandstand has been built in a park 60 years after the site's first was removed.
The new, steel structure was installed in St George's Park, Kidderminster, Worcestershire, by Wyre Forest District Council and the Friends of St George's Park group.
The park opened in 1927 with a wooden bandstand but the authority said it was demolished in the early 1960s.
Its 21st Century replacement will be officially opened in April.
The Friends of St George's Park said it was paid for through donations.
