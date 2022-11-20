Herefordshire Council offers £1.3m extra winter support
Vulnerable households and residents struggling with food and energy bills in Herefordshire will be offered an extra £1.3m in support this winter.
Food vouchers for children who get free school meals are among the measures.
Herefordshire Council said the money from the government was aimed at providing support until March.
Residents have also been pointed towards webpages run by the council with advice on managing money and getting more help.
"We will work with our partners to ensure this further support will be able to be effective in reaching the most vulnerable members of our communities," councillor Liz Harvey said.
