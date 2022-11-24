New Worcester path to improve walking and cycling routes
A new path is set to be constructed in Worcester to improve the city's walking and cycling network.
Work will start on Monday on the path, which will be between Diglis Bridge and Duck Brook, with a link to St Mark's Close.
It is part of Worcester City Council's work to improve active travel within the city after they secured £4.5m from the government's Towns Fund.
"Enhancing active travel is very important," Councillor Mike Rouse said.
"The addition of this footpath will enable a more direct link on the Severn Way between Diglis Bridge and Ketch Roundabout and beyond."
There will be a number of closures within the area yet to be announced and the work will last up to 12 weeks.
Construction is being carried out in partnership with the Royal Society for the Protection of Birds and the Friends of Diglis Fields Group.
Councillor Stephen Hodgson, vice-chair of the city council's health and wellbeing committee, said the path would make "active travel a more viable and attractive option for Worcester's communities".
