Ceremony to remember Bromsgrove's Covid victims
- Published
Related Topics
A town is to hold a memorial service for people who died from Covid-19 and unveil a plaque dedicated to them.
A tree will also be planted in Tuesday's ceremony at Sanders Park, Bromsgrove, Worcestershire.
The efforts of key workers in the pandemic will also be honoured, the district council said.
Residents are being urged by the authority's chairman to turn out for the service which begins at 11:30 GMT.
"I cannot think of a more poignant way for us to pay our respects for those who have passed," councillor Rod Laight said.
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.