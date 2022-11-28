Stoke Prior: Suspected unexploded bomb discovered in scrapyard

A 50m cordon was set up around Hanbury Road, Stoke Prior, and the area was evacuated

Roads surrounding a scrapyard in Worcestershire were shut following the discovery of an unexploded device, believed to date back to World War Two.

A bomb disposal team were called to Hanbury Road in Stoke Prior on Monday afternoon.

A 50m cordon was set up and the area was evacuated, West Mercia Police said.

While the cordon has been removed and surrounding roads reopened, rail disruption is expected to continue for some time.

