Leominster group sending hundreds of shoe boxes to Ukraine
- Published
A Herefordshire woman has prepared hundreds of Christmas shoe boxes to send to Ukraine.
Leominster Aid for Ukraine was set up by Marina Morris, who is still accepting donations until 5 December.
The boxes include Christmas goodies for children and families as well as healthcare products and food.
"We've been overwhelmed by the appeal. It's Christmas and it's just to put a smile on those children's faces," Ms Morris said.
There are more than 200 boxes currently in Ms Morris's warehouse, which will be put on a lorry and driven to Ukraine.
"We want them to know that they aren't forgotten about," Ms Morris said.
Lorraine Morris, helping Ms Morris pack boxes, said despite people in Leominster struggling with the cost of living crisis, "they have given more than we have expected".
Boxes can be dropped off at Bridge Street Sports Centre or Leominster Library and any received after 5 December will be given to the local community.
