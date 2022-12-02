Pershore community seeks to crowdfund £82k for bus service
- Published
A community is being urged to support a crowdfunding campaign to start a new bus service connecting nine villages with a town.
The scheme aims to raise more than £82,000 by March to buy a vehicle and recruit three part-time drivers, Wychavon District Council says.
The service would run through Pershore, Worcestershire, and stop at the villages north of the town.
The district and also county council have pledged £43,000 towards the total.
The idea comes from Bishampton and Throckmorton Parish Council, which has urged businesses in the area to back the plan with cash.
"The bus service will open Pershore up to residents of the northern villages," parish councillor Charles Tucker said.
Pershore Plus Volunteer Centre is supporting the scheme, having already helped create a similar service to the west of Pershore.
Karon Swinburn from the centre said if the project was realised, the centre would manage the operation and recruit and train drivers.
"It will be demand-led and passengers will be able to book their journey," she added.
