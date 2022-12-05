Man arrested over Redditch nightclub gun incident
- Published
A man has been arrested after violence outside a nightclub involving a gun.
West Mercia Police said officers were called to The Warwick Bar and Nightclub in Redditch at about 05:00 GMT on Saturday.
A 41-year-old man from the town was arrested on suspicion of possessing a firearm with the intent to endanger life.
The force also closed the nightclub over the weekend.
It said a thorough search of the area and a scene guard was put in place and an application would be heard on Monday to extend the closure of the venue on Ipsley Street.
Supt Stuart Bill said it was "an unusual incident for Redditch" and said there had been increased patrols in the area.
The suspect remains in police custody while inquiries continue.
