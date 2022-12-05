Old Hereford railway lines and canal beds could be repurposed
Former stretches of railway and disused canals may be given new life as walking and cycle paths under new proposals for Hereford.
People's views are being sought on broad ideas for "greening" the city as part of the Hereford Masterplan.
Work has recently began on the plan, which suggests repurposing disused and little-known transport routes.
Areas could become "pocket parks, wildlife corridors and active travel links", the new consultation suggests.
Among the possible sites is a stretch of the Hereford to Abergavenny Railway, which used to run to the west of the city centre, the Local Democracy Reporting Service said.
Some of this, such as the Great Western Way, is already used as a cycle path, but under the proposals it would extend northwards.
The proposals take in disused railways and waterways
It includes sites now largely invisible in the city, such as the former Herefordshire and Gloucestershire Canal, which used to loop northeast from what is now the Station Medical Centre, and natural watercourses such as the Yazor and Ayles brooks.
The protected Lugg corridor east of the city could meanwhile become "an accessible green space for sensitive access to and exploration of nature that serves the whole of Hereford", the masterplan proposes.
It also seeks views on the idea of increasing the number of trees, in part by planting new woods and orchards.
The consultation is open until 3 February.
