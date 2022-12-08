Worcester Donkey Rescue hopes to expand
- Published
A donkey rescue centre is appealing for support from its local community as it looks for land to expand.
Karen Holloway launched Worcester Donkey Rescue in 2021 to take in the animals which she said would have ended up slaughtered.
Seven are being cared for near Kempsey, Worcestershire, but Ms Holloway says she wants to take in more.
"It's not glamourous, it's hard work but it's very rewarding and gives them a better chance at life," she said.
The donkeys are living in small stables at night and Ms Holloway says finding a new site would allow them to be housed together in a large barn.
She began the centre in 2021 after her children were grown up and she wanted to give something back to the community.
With demand growing, the centre is appealing for land to expand and for people to adopt one of the donkeys while they live at the centre.
Ms Holloway said she also wanted to be able to put on activities for the local community.
"We'd like to work with people in mental health, we'd like to work with children with special needs," she said.
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk