GTech staff to get £1k Christmas cost of living bonus
- Published
Vacuum cleaner firm GTech is giving its workers a £1,000 Christmas bonus to help with the rising cost of living.
The company said the payment would be made to all 162 employees at its headquarters on Brindley Road, Worcester.
Inflation stands at 11.1%, according to government figures, the highest rate in 40 years.
The cost of gas and electricity is one of the key reasons for the increase, along with food and drink prices.
GTech CEO Nick Grey said: "If there is one time of year that people need a bit of extra help, it's before Christmas.
"I was one of seven children and I know how difficult it can be to make ends meet so we want to give our workforce as much help as we can."
GTech was founded founded by Mr Grey in 2002 and makes a range of cordless home and garden appliances.
A number of other companies have made similar payments to workers this year.
Nationwide building society announced in August that more than 11,000 staff would get a payment of £1,200.
In September, the department store chain John Lewis said it would be giving full-time employees £500 to help them with the cost of living.
