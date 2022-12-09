Praise for Worcestershire warm hub in plummeting temperatures
A community warm space in a Worcestershire church is proving vital to residents during the current cold snap, users say.
Christ Church in Lower Broadheath opened in October as a place for people to find shelter from the cold amid rising energy prices.
Staff said they offered hot drinks, biscuits and company, with resident Alan Williams calling it a crucial service.
"It's such a big help," he said.
"We can have a couple of hours down here."
Mr Williams said he and his wife had seen the cost of their heating oil double over the past few weeks.
"It's crazy," he said.
Church warden Mike Beard said the venue had several regulars who stayed for much of the day and was expecting more as temperatures fall.
"We are geared for that, to take as many people as want to come," he explained.
Mum Becky visited the hub with her two-year-old son and said it had been a huge help.
"I think lots of us are just looking for any small little thing we can do to try and make a difference," she said.
Roger, another service user, has been making use of the provision since it opened and said without it, he would be sat in a cold home "all wrapped up".
"There's always a cup of tea, it's as warm as it can be but the welcome is certainly very warm," he said.
