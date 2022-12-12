King Charles meets students at college for the blind in Hereford
King Charles has met staff, students and volunteers at a residential college for blind and visually impaired people during a visit to Herefordshire.
His trip to Hereford marks the 150th birthday of the Royal National College for the Blind (RNC).
The then Prince of Wales opened the Hereford site in 1979 and on Monday unveiled an anniversary plaque.
A demonstration of blind football was also put on for the monarch, at the Venns Lane site.
The King was greeted by Lord Lieutenant of Herefordshire Edward Harley before moving on to meeting executive principal at RCN Lucy Proctor.
At the scene, Nicola Goodwin, BBC Hereford & Worcester
Meeting students, the King asked River Fleming how long they'd been learning braille, remarking he hoped his visit hadn't delayed the students' holidays at all.
Second year student Emma Thompson typed "Hello" to demonstrate to the King how she uses a keyboard which lights up.
The King watched Liam Wood giving fellow student Evie Gormley an aromatherapy hand massage.
He asked her if it made a difference and did she feel better afterwards or did the smell make them both nod off?
The King laughed as he looked at photographs of when he'd opened the Hereford site in 1979. "Gosh, all those years ago," he said.
After watching a demonstration of blind football - including a goal by the RNC team - the monarch spoke to the players, asking them how they fitted in training and playing on top of their academic studies and social lives.
They visit finished with a speech from King Charles and three cheers led by Warrant Officer (2nd class) Philip Mayne who works at the college.
"Thank you," laughed the King.
In a speech marking his visit, Charles said: "But can I just say that in everything I have been shown today, it's been clear to me that the college is fully committed to the values represented in this motto: education, employment, empowerment.
"And I think all this has been very apparent in the impressive personal confidence and skills demonstrated by the students, particularly the ones I've met, and it is hugely encouraging to see how the ethos of the college provides a real preparation for life."
