Hereford woman admits stabbing man in 'brutal' attack
- Published
A woman has admitted stabbing a man in a "brutal" attack at a house in Hereford.
Samantha Smith, 55, inflicted significant injuries on a 59-year-old man in Rothesay Mead, Hereford, on 3 July, West Mercia Police said.
The man was a victim of domestic abuse, detectives said.
Smith, of Waterfield Road, in Hereford, pleaded guilty to attempted murder at Worcester Crown Court on 1 December and is due to be sentenced on 24 February.
The man has gone to make a good recovery from his injuries, the force added.
Investigating officer Det Con Emma O'Hare said: "This was a brutal attack which could very easily have made this a murder trial.
"Thankfully, the victim was strong enough to work with us in preparing this case and I'm happy to report he is making a good, physical recovery.
"Domestic abuse isn't isolated to women victims. Many men are in abusive, coercive, controlling and violent relationships and, quite often, they keep their abuse to themselves."
