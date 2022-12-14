Pregnant woman's baby dies after crash on A44 at Evesham
A pregnant woman's baby has died after she was involved in a car crash near Evesham.
Police were called at about 12:00 GMT on Sunday to The Squires (A44), at the junction with Lenchwick Lane.
The 35-year-old woman was the front passenger of a black Volvo V50 that was involved in the collision with a grey Volvo XC60.
She was taken to hospital as a precautionary measure and no other injuries were reported.
West Mercia Police is now appealing for witnesses and dash-cam footage.
