Pregnant woman's baby dies after crash on A44 at Evesham

The crash happened on the A44 at The Squires, by the junction with Lenchwick Lane

A pregnant woman's baby has died after she was involved in a car crash near Evesham.

Police were called at about 12:00 GMT on Sunday to The Squires (A44), at the junction with Lenchwick Lane.

The 35-year-old woman was the front passenger of a black Volvo V50 that was involved in the collision with a grey Volvo XC60.

She was taken to hospital as a precautionary measure and no other injuries were reported.

West Mercia Police is now appealing for witnesses and dash-cam footage.

