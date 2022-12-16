Bird flu outbreak at farm near Ross-on-Wye
There has been an outbreak of avian flu at a poultry farm in Herefordshire.
The council said it was supporting government vets to tackle the virus on the farm in Foy, north of Ross-on-Wye.
Herefordshire Council said the risk to the public was very low and people should not worry.
Marc Willimont, from the authority, said it was fortunate the outbreak was in a very rural part of the county as it helped prevent it spreading.
Mr Willimont, head of public protection at the council, added: "The most important thing is that keepers of poultry and captive birds continue to follow the guidance to keep birds inside and to be vigilant for any signs of disease."
Currently, England, Scotland and Wales are all within an avian influenza prevention zone, which requires bird owners and producers to follow strict biosecurity measures to try to prevent the spread of bird flu.
The UK Food Standards Agency advises properly cooked poultry and poultry products, including eggs, remain safe to eat.
Fears of turkey shortages due to avian flu are also being partly blamed for a drop-off in sales of fresh birds.
Worcestershire farmer Andrew Goodman, who runs Goodman's Geese and Bronze Turkey, said people had been panic buying frozen turkeys rather than fresh ones, and thinks there may be about 100 left at his farm for Christmas this year, when they usually sell out.
Mr Goodman also said the cost of living crisis had affected his sales.
"Our prices have gone up this year because our feed costs and growing costs have gone up quite significantly.
"I think people have had to look at things and try and cut costs somewhere," the farmer said.
However, he said he hoped people realised how special having a fresh local turkey was.
"It's a very rewarding way of farming that you spend over six months rearing that bird, preparing it and then selling it on.
"And then you get a letter back after Christmas saying how good it was," Mr Goodman said.
