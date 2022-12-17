Telford crash: Woman killed in car and van collision
A woman has died in a crash involving a car and a van on an industrial estate in Shropshire.
West Mercia Police said the woman's Vauxhall Astra collided with a Renault Luton van at Halesfield 6, in Telford, at about 13:00 GMT on Friday.
The woman died a short time afterwards at the Princess Royal Hospital in Telford.
The force is seeking witnesses to the collision, which happened near the NHS Shropshire, Telford and Wrekin offices.
