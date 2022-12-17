Police discover drugs worth up to £20m in Redditch
- Published
Four men have been arrested after illegal drugs, worth an estimated £20m, were discovered in Redditch.
Police officers from three forces took part in the raids in Worcestershire and found the drugs, believed to be cocaine, inside a number of vehicles.
West Yorkshire Police said it had seized about 200kg of the drugs on Thursday.
Properties in Scotland were also searched in the operation and the four men remain in custody.
Officers from the Yorkshire and Humber Regional Organised Crime Unit worked with West Midlands Police and West Mercia Police.
West Yorkshire Police said enquiries were continuing.
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.