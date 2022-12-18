Worcestershire to get first female Lord-Lieutenant
- Published
Worcestershire is to get its first female Lord-Lieutenant.
The post, which has existed for 470 years, will pass to Beatrice Grant - one of the current deputy lieutenants - on 17 March.
The roles were created by Henry VIII as the King's personal representatives in the counties.
Mrs Grant will replace Lt Col Patrick Holcroft, who will step down after reaching the statutory retirement age of 75.
Lt Col Patrick Holcroft, who has held the position for 10 years, said Mrs Grant's knowledge of the county and years of experience in the charitable sector would be "enormously valuable in the role".
Mrs Grant lives in Bransford, near Worcester, with her husband Andrew.
