Hereford College of Arts gets green light for digital hub
- Published
Hereford College of Arts has been given the go-ahead to create a new £850,000 digital hub.
Animation, games design, virtual reality and other areas of digital innovation will be taught at the College Road campus.
Under the plans, the existing extensions on the north side of the main Grade II listed Victorian building will be revamped.
The project is one of 15 for the city totalling £22m of government funding.
As well as catering for new developments in the curriculum, the college expects to have an extra 100 students a year by the end of the decade.
Approving the scheme, planning officer Simon Rowles said it would not harm the listed building.
