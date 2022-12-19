Main route into Worcester to shut for three months
A busy road into Worcester is to close for three months from January.
The B4204 Martley Road will be shut for gas works between The Bell Inn and Elisabeth the Chef cake factory, the county council says.
Some residents and businesses are calling for compensation.
John Fraser, head of highways, said he accepted there would be disruption for people, with Express Utilities - doing work related to new housing - apologising for the inconvenience.
Mr Fraser added: "There's a bigger picture here that people possibly don't realise, this is one element - there's going to be a new roundabout constructed on the Martley Road and that's going to happen in 2024.
"There's going to have to be connections for electricity which will close the road shortly, the other side as well, and further traffic lights.
"Wherever there are big, residential developments, there's going to be disruption for connection to the services."
