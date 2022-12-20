Friends finish family's home after child contracts sepsis
A family say they are overwhelmed after their friends revamped their kitchen in time for Christmas after their daughter spent six months in hospital.
Alex Cookson and Jasmine Baylis's baby Evie contracted sepsis soon after being born and spent six months in hospital.
A planned kitchen renovation was put on hold until members of their running club decided to do it themselves.
"Words can't put into reality how much this actually means to us," Mr Cookson, from Kidderminster, said.
Finishing touches will be made this week to the kitchen so the family can eat Christmas dinner in it.
"We've going to have another tough year next year so that Christmas dinner, we are going to cling onto that memory," Mr Cookson said.
Shortly after Evie returned home after she was born, she stopped breathing with Mr Cookson giving her CPR until paramedics arrived.
She was put on a ventilator and eventually recovered to come home but her father said she will need surgery next year.
His plans to renovate their kitchen during paternity leave were abandoned but his running club, Amazing Feet, decided to step in.
While Mr Cookson had made a start in taking up the floor, he said the rest of the work was taken on by the club from demolishing a wall to rewiring, plastering and painting.
With several being tradepeople and others pitching in to make tip runs and clear up, work began in November and drew to a close with days remaining before Christmas.
Ms Baylis said it had been absolute, organised chaos and the results were amazing.
"We have been through such a traumatic time over the last six months but everyone has literally pulled together and obviously we can't thank them enough for what they have done," she said.
