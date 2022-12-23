Compensation paid to Hereford residents as water supplies return
Welsh Water has admitted it made mistakes as some people in Herefordshire were left without water for days.
Almost 1,000 properties in rural parts of the county were cut off at the weekend as thawing pipes burst.
Some customers have hit out at a lack of communication and said supplies of bottled water were slow to arrive.
The firm said it would be paying extra compensation in recognition it "failed to meet customers' expectations".
Supplies have started to return in many areas, although some people said they were still relying on temporary measures.
In an open letter, Welsh Water Chief Executive Peter Perry apologised and said customers without water for more than 12 hours would receive £70 a day.
Homeowner Simon Gibbs from Broad Oak area said a trickle started to come through the taps on Thursday and eventually went back to normal.
"By mid-afternoon we were having showers and being ridiculously excited by the little things," he said.
However, for farmer Julia Evans in Garway, she said the family were currently still on a tanker and not yet back on the mains.
"We are limited on what we can do, so we flush the loo but we use the water sparingly as we probably will get shut off again," Ms Evans said.
She said she was lucky enough to get water on Thursday from a local dairy farm and had received bottled water from Welsh Water.
However, she said that there had been little communication from the supplier.
Jesse Norman, MP for Hereford and South Herefordshire, has called for a review of Welsh Water's performance during the outage.
'Lessons have been learned'
In a letter, Mr Parry offered his "sincerest apologies for the issues" customers have faced.
"Any customers who have been without supply for four days will receive £280 in compensation," he said.
"For context, the average annual household water and sewerage bill is £446.
"We will look to make these payments automatically to the account holder early in the new year, although it could take a few weeks to process these payments.
"We are writing now to make clear to customers that we will be going beyond our regulatory obligations in order to compensate customers, because we recognise we have failed to meet customers' expectations. Lessons have and will be learned from this incident."
