Premature baby's first Christmas at home in Stourport
- Published
The parents of a baby born more than three months premature say they are excited to spend their first Christmas with him at home.
Pace was born in March weighing 642g (1.4lbs) and had six blood transfusions before he could leave hospital in June.
His mum Bella Galbraith said he continued to put on weight and was doing well.
"He is just a joy," she said from the family home in Stourport-on-Severn, Worcestershire.
"There'll be a lot of firsts - Christmas presents, clothes. Everything with baubles I think we could buy - we have done!" she explained.
Father Paul Jones said he thought his son might be overwhelmed by all the festivities.
"I'm sure he'll be excited, we'll see how he goes with it," he said. "I think he'll be all right."
Ms Galbraith added: "We've got families lined up pretty much every day to come and see him and give presents and have some food. They're all very excited.
"I think I've got a different festive outfit every day - like a kind of advent calendar but with clothes."
Pace was kept at a specialist unit in Bristol for seven weeks after he was born.
He then transferred to Worcestershire Royal Hospital before being well enough for his parents to take him home.
They said there could be developmental issues later on but Ms Galbraith said Pace appeared to be OK at the moment.
"When you look at him now, you can't believe what we've been through," she said.
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk