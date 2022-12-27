Four injured in Evesham suspected gas explosion

Scene of a suspected gas explosionTwitter/@UKIncident
Neighbouring homes had been evacuated as a precaution, police said

Four people have been taken to hospital following a suspected gas explosion in Worcestershire.

Emergency services were called to the incident at a property on Hemmingway, Evesham, shortly after 17:00 GMT.

One man was taken to Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Birmingham.

Two other adults were taken to hospital in Hereford, with a fourth person treated at the scene, said West Mercia Police.

Five neighbouring properties were evacuated as a precaution, the force said.

The road remains closed with a police cordon in place.

People are asked to stay away from the area.

