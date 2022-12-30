Flu jab call as hospital admissions rise
There has been an increase in the number of children and adults being admitted to hospital in Herefordshire and Worcestershire with serious respiratory infections.
They are said to have been caused by viruses, including flu and Covid-19.
Dr Kathryn Cobain, chief nursing officer for the two counties, urged those at high risk to get their flu and Covid-19 jabs.
She said the available flu vaccine was a good match for the current strain.
Parents of two and three-year-olds have been asked to take up the offer of a flu nasal spray for their children.
Other people including unpaid carers, people who have lower immunity because they are pregnant or have a long-term condition, people with a learning disability, frontline health and care staff and those aged over 50 are also entitled to the free flu vaccine.
Dr Cobain said: "Flu can be an unpleasant illness for children, but it can also lead to very serious complications such as bronchitis or pneumonia."
