Sheep worrying warning for dog owners
Dog owners have been asked to keep control of their animals while out in the countryside, to protect sheep carrying lambs.
West Mercia Police has recorded 282 incidents of sheep worrying since 2017, with 56 cases investigated in 2021.
Sheep worrying can result in a maximum fine of £1,000 for dog owners.
Malvern Hills sheep farmer Matthew Gardner said the stress of being chased could lead pregnant sheep to lose their lambs, or injury to the sheep.
"We don't actually know what an incident has done until further down the line when we don't get the lambs that we were expecting," he said.
The Malvern Hills Trust puts up notices to warn dog-walkers using grazing land and said incidents could also be stressful for farmers.
John Bishop, who farms near Ledbury in Herefordshire, said he encountered an "out of control" dog while rounding up his sheep recently, leading to a heated argument.
The National Sheep Association warns farmers to only shoot at out-of-control dogs as a last resort, because it could lead to a prosecution.
Figures released to the BBC, following a Freedom of Information request, showed there had been 38 cases investigated in 2022, up until October.
They also showed only three investigations resulted in a person being charged, with a further 37 resulting in either a caution of a community resolution.