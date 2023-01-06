Hereford farmer left carcasses in fields and in animal drinking water
A farmer has been banned from keeping livestock after leaving carcasses in fields and in animal drinking water.
Complaints were made about the animals to Herefordshire Council which warned farmer Richard Sparey when they visited sites where he kept sheep and cattle.
Trading standards officers said they found dead sheep in water where animals drank and a dead cow by animal feed.
Sparey, from Garway, admitted failing to dispose of the carcasses at Hereford Magistrates' Court.
He pleaded guilty to a total of 10 charges of failing to correctly store and dispose of a large quantity of animal carcasses and one offence under the Animal Welfare Act 2006 of ensuring the needs of sheep and cattle he managed met required good practice.
'Distressing case'
The complaints were made to trading standards officials between March and June 2021, the council said.
Animal health officers visited sites where he kept animals and advised him on their needs and conditions and reminded him of his requirement to properly dispose of all carcasses.
But despite the warnings, officers said they found dead sheep in water where animals drank as well as carcasses that had not been collected from fields.
Marc Willimont, the council's head of public protection, said it was a distressing case.
"Officers uncovered a very unsuitable farming environment with dead stock left in fields and within water that other animals could drink from," he said.
"The council will continue to support farmers and all livestock keepers to ensure that best practice is maintained on farms and smallholdings."
Sparey, of Lodge Farm, was fined, £2,500 and given an 18-month community order as well as being banned from keeping, owning or transporting livestock for 10 years from February 2023 at the sentencing hearing on 22 December.