Worcester grants on offer to benefit local environment
- Published
Community groups and other organisations in Worcester are being offered grants of up to £1,000 for projects that benefit the environment.
Worcester City Council said funding had already been used on schemes to protect bees, as well as plant fruit trees and vegetables, among others.
It is welcoming Environmental Community Grant applications from charities and voluntary organisations.
The local authority said it would help to reduce carbon footprints.
"Our combined efforts are making a difference, with CO2 emissions per person in Worcester reduced by over 50% since 2005," councillor Karen Lewing, vice chair of the Worcester City Council's Environment Committee, said.
Several schools and community organisations successfully applied for the grant last year,
Future applicants are encouraged to support initiatives which help reduce carbon emissions or waste, benefit the natural environment or raise awareness of climate change.
