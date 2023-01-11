World champion's dad campaigns to save Herefordshire track
A bid to save an athletics track has been backed by the father of 1500m world champion Jake Wightman.
The surface of Herefordshire 400m track has deteriorated, and needs a £350,000 refurbishment, say campaigners.
Unless repairs are carried out, it is feared it will not meet required competition standards.
"It would be shameful for Herefordshire to be the only county in England not able to host athletics," said Jake's father, Geoff Wightman.
Mr Wightman, an athletics commentator and his son's coach, described how his wife Susan and her sister trained on Hereford Leisure Centre's track while growing up in the county.
"It's a pretty well-used track, all round. There's school opportunities, there's club opportunities," he said.
"But... competition is the thing that keeps you going. It took my wife and her sister from that track to the Olympic games in '88, so you just never know who you're encouraging."
"I think Jake's actually trained on that track, he may not remember it, it was a long time ago," he added.
Mr Wightman, who himself competed in the marathon at the Commonwealth Games and European Championships, said a creative solution needed to be found.
"I think it just needs the good will at a reasonably high level within Herefordshire for this to gain traction," he added.
"It'll be a negative story coming out of Herefordshire and I don't think anybody wants that."
Halo Leisure, which looks after the track on behalf of Herefordshire Council has been contacted by the BBC for comment.
A Crowdfunder page started by Herefordshire Athletics Association to pay for the repair has so far raised £1,442.
