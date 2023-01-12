Tributes after lion dies at West Midland Safari Park
A rare white male lion has died at West Midland Safari Park.
Rolo had recently turned 20, said the Bewdley visitor attraction, "a grand old age for any lion".
"We will miss seeing him and hearing his roar across the park," added head of wildlife Angela Potter, while visitors paid tribute on social media.
"Rolo was such a special lion and we looked forward to seeing him every time we visited the park and hearing his magnificent roar," said one.
Although Rolo had slowed down in his latter years, he was still a "magnificent" and respected presence within the pride, said Ms Potter.
"He was loved by the keepers, some of who had worked with him for many years, and he would greet them every morning," she added.
Carnivore keeper Phoebe Barker said it was a "monumental loss", with the animal "missed and loved dearly".
"It's never easy saying goodbye but it's been an absolute pleasure to work so closely with him and hear his roar almost every day," she added.
Park visitors took to social media to offer commiserations and share memories.
"We have loved him for so many years and will miss him so much," wrote one visitor.
Another said: "He was definitely my favourite animal at the safari park, I always looked forward to seeing him the most. He will be missed."
