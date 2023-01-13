Flooded residents brace as river levels set to peak
There is flooding across a swathe of the West Midlands as people brace for peak river levels at the weekend.
Water was lapping at the doorsteps of some Hereford residents on Friday, while towns and cities in neighbouring counties face a similar picture.
Roads also remained shut as Herefordshire, Worcestershire and Shropshire bore the brunt of the region's wet weather.
More, though, is forecast, and some peaks may yet prove short-lived.
Reporting for the BBC from Hereford, Ben Sidwell said water had reached properties on flooded Greyfriars Avenue.
Levels were dropping on the swollen River Wye there at about midday on Friday, but for some, "their worst fears materialised overnight, with flood defences failing and water coming in their homes".
"The street's own team of flood wardens have spent the early hours and morning checking on residents and moving any that need to from their homes," he added.
"There are fears, though, that the water levels could get even higher with more rain forecast."
Hereford and Worcester Fire Service said drivers were continuing to ignore advice not to drive into flood water.
Its crews were called to at least eight incidents where vehicles had to be rescued on Thursday.
Disruption also included some rail services between Shropshire and Wales being suspended for a while, with a bus service running between Welshpool and Shrewsbury, said Transport for Wales.
Elsewhere in Shropshire, some roads remained shut on Friday, with Frankwell and St Julian's car parks in Shrewsbury closed. Pitchcroft car park in Worcester is shut too, with drivers urged to avoid Croft Road, Newport Street and Cattlemarket.
Flood defences were also installed at Coleham Head, Shrewsbury, with barriers at Frankwell and downstream at Ironbridge and Bewdley remaining in place.
The closure of Smithfield Road and Raven Meadows was adding to traffic congestion around Shrewsbury town centre during the afternoon, reported the BBC's John Bray.
While the River Severn was predicted to peak at 4.4-4.8m at the Welsh Bridge in the early hours of Saturday, another overnight peak was expected on Sunday night.
A yellow weather warning has been issued in the West Midlands from 21:00 GMT on Friday.
Heavy rain and strong winds were likely to disrupt travel adding to the risk of flooding, said the Met Office.