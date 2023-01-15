Worcester Cathedral's organ to play again after storm damage
A cathedral's organ will be played again this week after being damaged in a storm more than a year ago.
Worcester Cathedral's instrument was damaged along with other parts of the building in Storm Arwen in November 2021.
Part of a pinnacle fell from the tower and pierced the north choir aisle roof.
A gala recital and lunchtime recitals, postponed while repairs were carried out, will take place this month, the cathedral said.
More than 2,000 pipes were removed and cleaned in the organ while repairs were made to the roof and vaulting, damaged by the fallen masonry.
The cathedral's director of music, Samuel Hudson, said it was wonderful to be able to hear the organ fill the cathedral again.
"We are extremely grateful to the teams who have been working on the repairs to the instrument and to the building itself," he added.
The first lunchtime recital will take place on Thursday while the annual Gala Organ Recital will be on 21 January.