Hereford nurse who split hazmat suit loses seven stone
- Published
An intensive care nurse said splitting open a hazmat suit as she bent down to care for a patient was the turning point to lose seven stone (44kg).
Sarah Wynter, from Hereford, said she made a joke of the moment with colleagues, but "inside I was really humiliated and horrified".
The mother-of-two used to weigh more than 17 stone (108kg) but joined a weight-loss group in January 2020.
"It's completely changed my life," the 40-year-old said.
"I have got bags of confidence, I feel good about myself and I'm just living my best life really."
She was overweight for much of her life and said working in an Intensive Therapy Unit during the Covid-19 pandemic brought home the impact her weight could have.
"My thoughts often turned to how well I'd be able to fight off the virus if I did catch it," she said.
"Working as an NHS nurse is intense both mentally and physically. I was wearing size 2XL scrubs and would leave each shift on my knees - totally and utterly exhausted."
She said joining Slimming World had helped her to feel more in control of her eating habits.
The group has named her Miss Slinky 2023 and Mrs Wynter said losing the weight had left her feeling good about herself.
"My family are so thrilled for me, to see their mum in a different light, it's brought me and my husband closer together," she said.