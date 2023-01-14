Environment Agency warns of worsening picture after flooding
The situation is probably going to "get a little bit worse" before improving, the Environment Agency says, following flooding in the West Midlands.
The River Severn is expected to peak in Bewdley, Worcestershire, on Saturday night and Worcester on Sunday.
The river peaked at Welsh Bridge in Shrewsbury on Friday evening.
Thirteen flood warnings are in place in Shropshire with 20 in Worcestershire along with a yellow warning for rain that also applies to Herefordshire.
Elsewhere in Shropshire, water levels were expected to peak in Ironbridge by early Saturday afternoon and Bridgnorth in the evening.
Flood defences remain in place in Frankwell with properties protected, Chris Bainger from the Environment Agency (EA) told BBC News on Saturday.
Levels at Montford Bridge, north of Shrewsbury, peaked at 6.55m late on Friday afternoon, he said, and a peak of 4.7m is expected at the Welsh Bridge between 21:00 and 22:00 GMT on Saturday.
In Ironbridge, water levels were about 5.76m earlier on Saturday and he said he was "hopeful" a possible peak of about 5.9m might bring some relief to residents in the town.
In Bridgnorth, where no defences are in place, levels were at about 4.7m.
Roy Stokes, from the Environment Agency's West Midlands flood team, told BBC Hereford & Worcester: "All rivers [are] full, all flood plains full and [there's] more rain to come.
"So things are probably going to get a little bit worse before they get better."
A peak is expected in Bewdley on Saturday evening, but further rain may extend that.
The River Wye in Herefordshire reached its peak on Friday as water affected properties on flooded Greyfriars Avenue in Hereford.
Mr Stokes added it was always difficult making comparisons because forecasts were based on "what we think the rainfall will be and then the rain that actually comes, that's what changes things".
"It's looking like it will be something around sort of what we had two years ago," he said.
In January 2021, residents of Greyfriars Avenue had to be rescued by boat after the road was flooded.